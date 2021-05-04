Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,058 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCVT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

