Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,534.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $495.55 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.