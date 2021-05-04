Cwm LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.