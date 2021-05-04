Cwm LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

