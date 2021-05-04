Cwm LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.43% of Palomar worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $5,894,629 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

