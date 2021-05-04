CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

