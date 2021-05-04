CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,534. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

