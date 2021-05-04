Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $35.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $1,058,391 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $205,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.