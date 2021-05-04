CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

