CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CureVac by 33.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVAC traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.20. 1,112,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.