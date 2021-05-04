Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $122.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

