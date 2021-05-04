CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. CTS has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CTS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.