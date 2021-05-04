CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $105.17. 50,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,835. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.