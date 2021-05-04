Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,671 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 386,957 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

