Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

