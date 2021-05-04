Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 27,200 Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.60% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter.

MILN stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.