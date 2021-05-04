Csenge Advisory Group Buys 97 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

