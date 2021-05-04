Csenge Advisory Group Buys 490 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Square were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,322 shares of company stock valued at $301,511,701 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Shares of SQ opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

