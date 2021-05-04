CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0017 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $481,554.63 and approximately $19.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00336950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00033031 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.