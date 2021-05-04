Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.24 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $408,028.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,925.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.72 or 0.03515806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.01152186 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00734146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.74 or 1.00092005 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

