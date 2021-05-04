CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

