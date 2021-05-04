CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.
In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
