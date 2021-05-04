Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $579,918.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Crowny has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $579,918.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00274248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $646.23 or 0.01157734 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.44 or 0.00765767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,807.42 or 0.99979884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

