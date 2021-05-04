Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.