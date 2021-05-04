Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

