Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 485,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,047. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

