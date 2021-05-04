Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

