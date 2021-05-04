Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 103,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,533,033. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

