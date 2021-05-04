CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $45.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $43.70 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.12 million to $185.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $188.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $195.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

