Critical Contrast: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.86 $33.35 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.59 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.