Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.51 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

