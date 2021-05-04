Credit Suisse Group Trims F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $203.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

