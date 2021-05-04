Credit Suisse Group Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $210.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.