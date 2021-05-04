Credit Suisse Group Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

