Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

