Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Crane stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,337. Crane has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.