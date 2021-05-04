Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.
Crane stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,337. Crane has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.19 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
