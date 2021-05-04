Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

