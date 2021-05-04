CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.07

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $81.81, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

