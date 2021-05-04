Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$91.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99.

GSEFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

