Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

