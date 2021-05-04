Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a focus list rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.