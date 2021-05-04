Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declares — Dividend of $0.18

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE CSAN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 112,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,789. Cosan has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

