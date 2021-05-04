Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CSOD opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $55.50.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
