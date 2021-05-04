CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

