Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$826.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,120. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $209,240 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.