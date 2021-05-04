Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,031 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.51% of Copart worth $387,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

