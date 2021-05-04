Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

CTB traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.