ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

