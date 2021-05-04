ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.