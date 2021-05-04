ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 13,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

