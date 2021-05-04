Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.